By Robert Anane, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - Emeritus Professor Joseph Hanson Nketia, a renowned Music Professor, said corruption could be minimised if Ghanaians respected and practiced the country’s socio-cultural values.

“Whilst our socio-cultural values promote acts of kindness and consideration, these have been abused and gradually evolved into acts of corruption,” he said.

Prof. Nketsia said this in Accra on Friday at this year’s Annual Prestigious Lecture series organised by the Distinguished Scholars of Africa.

The lecture is an annual event that seeks to promote and uphold national development.

Prof. Nketia, who chaired the event, said the socio-cultural values of Ghana frowned upon acts that robbed the nation of its due returns and in effect, stalled socio-economic progress.

He said traditionally, Ghanaians had always liked to show sympathy towards ill placed people and would typically go quite far to do that, adding; “Nowadays, the motive is no longer genuine kindness, but a hidden agenda to gain wrongfully.”

There was the need to inculcate into the people the virtuous values of truthfulness, accountability, and a willingness to genuinely serve others, he said.

Prof. Nketia noted that there was the need for Ghanaians not to confuse offering genuine favours with soliciting for illegal and dishonourable returns, saying; “There is a difference between offering gifts or help, and trying to induce people to do what is illegal.”

He said it was of crucial importance that people realised the true meaning of living a noble life, which was typified by simplicity, hard work, honesty and a genuine dislike for greed and corruption.

He said such an attitude was much needed in the country’s fight against corruption.

