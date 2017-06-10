By Kwamina Tandoh/ Julius K. Satsi, GNA Accra, June 10, GNA- A group of three young men known as “Men on Black” on Friday displayed a play christened the “Trial Reloaded” with the aim of introducing a new dimension in the art industry. The play, directed by one Simon Eifeler, was an excerpt of “The Trial” by Franz Kafka, 1914 and was staged at the National Theatre in the office of t

Accra, June 10, GNA- A group of three young men known as “Men on Black” on Friday displayed a play christened the “Trial Reloaded” with the aim of introducing a new dimension in the art industry.

The play, directed by one Simon Eifeler, was an excerpt of “The Trial” by Franz Kafka, 1914 and was staged at the National Theatre in the office of the Director as the maiden edition of the black box concept.

The three men, Mr Prince Amoabeng, Mr Benjamin Nii Amo Solomon and Yibo Kodjo Yibo, role-played the characters on stage without exiting until the performance was over.

Mr Benjamin Nii Amo Solomon, also known as Dr So told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the setting, which was made up of black curtains with some costumes hanged all over, was meant to produce a certain kind of feel by the audience.

It was meant for actors to perform amidst the audience who were seated around in the black curtain surrounding them making the audience feel what the artist were feeling.

Mr Solomon called on Ghanaians to support the art industry by patronising art exhibitions and production in the National Theatre and other venues saying “this is how you support the art industry to grow”.

He called for support from organisations, institutions, individual Ghanaians to boost the local arts industry because that seemed to differentiate other countries from Ghana in terms of advancement in the industry.

In comparing other parts of the world to Ghana, Mr Solomon said countries in Europe set up funds to assist the projects of any group of artist but the case in the country required one to seek sponsorship from an organisation making known the benefits for them.

Mr Solomon said: “if we invest in what we have as a nation, we are going to reap from our investments ourselves.”

He hinted that the crew would be travelling around the globe to exhibit the beautiful artistic work to other parts of the world including Germany where the concept originated, Amsterdam, Paris, Denmark.

Mrs Amy Appiah Frimpong, the Executive Director of the National Theatre said the facility was glad to support the act because it was good and to assist up and coming artists.

Mrs Frimpong said it was appropriate to perform the act in her office because that was a different kind of experience where the audiences were actively involved in a close range with performers.

She said the black box concept was intended to create an intimate relations with the audiences making them experience part of what the artists experience when they were on stage.

Mrs Frimpong said this type of performance challenges the audience not to just sit back and watch as it could be done in a main auditorium because the few number of audiences.

The Executive Director said she was committed to ensuring that a lot of the spaces in the Theatre were being used to ensure that all the spaces were thriving and accommodate a lot of performers.

She said: “The National Theatre is a place for everyone but we are looking to present the very best that there is the performing art in Ghana and we are looking high artistic quality.”

Mrs Frimpong said the art industry was growing but at a low space but believed it could grow even more rapidly than it was, if there were enough support.

She noted that all potential artist branch into other areas in the economy because it was economically challenging to be in the art industry in Ghana saying, the main challenge in the art industry was sponsorship.

