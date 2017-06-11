Accra, June 11, GNA – Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, has called on Ga indigenes to hold their hands in brotherly love to rebuild Accra. He said: “I want to urge all of us that in this time the elections are over, we should put politics behind us and go into the Bible to read Nehemiah Chapter 2: 17-18, so that we stand up and hold our hands to reb

Accra, June 11, GNA – Mr Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodoo, has called on Ga indigenes to hold their hands in brotherly love to rebuild Accra.

He said: “I want to urge all of us that in this time the elections are over, we should put politics behind us and go into the Bible to read Nehemiah Chapter 2: 17-18, so that we stand up and hold our hands to rebuild.”

Nii Lante Vanderpuye also the former Minister of Youth and Sports made the call in an address on behalf of his colleague MPs in the Greater Accra Region when the chiefs and people of Ga Mashie lifted the ban on drumming and noise making in the traditional area.

Other MPs present are Dr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, Ablekuma South and former Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive and Nii Okai Laryea, MP for Amasaman and the Secretary to the Ga Dangme Caucus in Parliament.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye assured the traditional leaders that they would support them in whatever development initiative they would put in place and urged the citizenry to lend their assistance.

“We stand here to tell our traditional leaders that we are strongly behind them in whatever they will ask us to do ... when they call us in the morning, afternoon, evening and dawn we will respond to them so that they give us advise to move Accra forward,” Nii Lante Vanderpuye said.

The former Minister disclosed that measures have been put in place to assist students who just sat for the Basic Education Certificate Examination by organising pre-Senior High School classes for them from September.

He said they would be taught mathematics, science and English so that when they enter into the secondary schools they would stand firm in confidence to compete with students from other schools.

The students would also be trained on social lifestyles among other things so that they would not be found wanting in the schools.

He appealed to the Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah to continue with the work on the Salaga Market in Accra to alleviate the suffering of the market women who have to sit on the scorching sun.

He asked the people of Ga Mashie to exhibit peace and love during the celebrations of the Homowo festival and should let oneness and progress be their goal.

Nii Lante Vanderpuye expressed gratitude to God and the traditional leaders for successfully leading the people to observe the ban and the performance of the customary rites.

