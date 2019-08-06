news, story, article

By Caleb Kuleke, GNA

Ho, Aug. 6, GNA - Major General Henry Anyidoho (Rtd) has said the nation's quest for accelerated socioeconomic development requires an attitudinal change from all.

“The issue is that, if all along we have been approaching our problems in a particular manner without seeing any progress in our socioeconomic development, should we not change the direction?" he asked.

He said just as businessmen continue to take inventory of their stocks in order to plan for replenishment, it is important for the citizenry to do same so that the necessary changes in attitude to enhance the development of the country could be made.

Maj. Gen. Anyidoho, who was speaking at this year's launch of Klefe Yam festival, dubbed “Peace, a necessary condition for development" in Ho, said festivals must also see positive changes to serve as tools for enhancing the socioeconomic development of the country - not only for merry making and family reunions.

He said anyone who resists change denied himself and those around him progress because the principle of nature requests that man progresses and “life itself is a changing process so let us take stock of how much progress we have been able to make”.

Maj. Gen. Anyidoho said for far too long, government has been blamed for underdevelopment of the country meanwhile each and every one also formed part of the government ,therefore, it is necessary for all to rise up for the progress of the country.

He said though the country has great men and women of vision, the inability of those men and women to come forward with great imagination and plans for the future was a major setback to the nation's quest for rapid development.

Maj. Gen. Anyidoho said it is high time the citizenry accepted the challenge to come up with ideas that would propel the state into prosperity because “the state is looking for people with vision and imagination to create jobs for the growing population."

He said though God has given mankind the ability to think and correct wrongs to improve upon standard of living, until such God-given powers were invoked by man he would remain static without making any meaningful progress.

Reverend Johnson Avuletey, Deputy Volta Regional Minister, said the nation's quest for accelerated socioeconomic development would be a mirage if the citizenry failed to desist from acts that could derail the peace of the country.

He called on all to support the Regional Minister to deliver effectively on his core mandate saying it was only through collective efforts that the development of the region would be achieved.

GNA