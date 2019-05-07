news, story, article

By Regina Benneh, GNA



Nsagobesa (B/R), May 07, GNA - Mrs Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, the Bono Regional Minister appealed to the general public to honour their tax obligations to generate adequate funds for government to execute more developmental projects in the country.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson made the appeal when she was interacting with the media after a two-day inspecting 38 physical infrastructural projects at Nsagobesa near Sunyani.

Some of the projects were completed whilst others were on-going to essentially improve the socio-economic well-being of the populace.

Valued at a total of more than Gh¢3 million, the 38 projects provided by the Sunyani Municipal Assembly were for education, water, economic, health, road and sanitation sectors located in 31 communities within the Sunyani Municipality.

Funding sources of the projects were mostly from the District Assemblies Common Fund, District Development Facility, Urban Development Grant and Internally-Generated Fund, Mrs. Kumi-Richardson said.

She said the projects were provided in keeping with government’s mandate to deliver quality social and economic services to the people and entreated the beneficiary communities to maintain the facilities properly for the benefit of both the current generation and posterity.

Mrs. Kumi-Richardson noted that the country could not continue to depend on foreign assistance to finance its development projects, hence, the need for every Ghanaian tax-payer to be patriotic and nationalistic enough to avoid tax evasion and “pay our taxes promptly” for government to raise the necessary finance to undertake more infrastructural projects.

Nana Fosu Gyeabour, Chief of Nsagobesa, a beneficiary community of a school block and a bore-hole thanked the Assembly for the provision of the facilities, which have been their main developmental priorities, saying that, their living conditions would be improved.

The Chiefs and opinion leaders in the other beneficiary communities where Mrs. Kumi-Richardson and her entourage visited earlier also expressed appreciation and appealed to the Assembly for more projects to address their various needs.

GNA