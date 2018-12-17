By Elizabeth Kankam-Boadu, GNA Kumasi, Dec. 17, GNA – Ghanaians have been counselled to do soul searching as the year ends and shun attitudes of discontent, which is one of the root causes fuelling the corruption canker in the country. Reverend Simon Ampofo, the Founder and General Overseer of Grace Fields Ministry in Kumasi, said Ghanaians exhibited traits of not being satisfied with whatever

By Elizabeth Kankam-Boadu, GNA



Kumasi, Dec. 17, GNA – Ghanaians have been counselled to do soul searching as the year ends and shun attitudes of discontent, which is one of the root causes fuelling the corruption canker in the country.

Reverend Simon Ampofo, the Founder and General Overseer of Grace Fields Ministry in Kumasi, said Ghanaians exhibited traits of not being satisfied with whatever they had - always seeing what others had as better than theirs.

He said this attitude of wanton covetousness and greed - desiring to have what others had by any means possible, bred ingratitude, incessant complaining and unhealthy competition,” he added and said this was what drove people to engage in acts of corruption.

The Reverend Minister who was giving an exhortation at the an end of year’s thanksgiving, put together by the Databank in Kumasi, maintained that self-contentment and thankfulness was what the Bible describes as a great gain drawing references from Tim 6:6-11.

The occasion is held annually in Accra to give thanks to God for seeing the Bank through the entire year.

The Kumasi event is the first of its kind and unique, specially arranged to express gratitude to God for helping the Bank withstand all the turbulence that hit the financial sector.

It was attended by customers, staff and other members of the public

Reverend Ampofo said self- contentment was also the key to multiplication, again making biblical allusions to the story of Jesus feeding the five thousand with five barley loaves and two fishes as in Matt 14;13-21.

This biblical account, he said had it that Jesus after giving thanks broke this bread and it miraculously multiplied to be able to feed the great multitude, adding “thankfulness will always prepare you for abundance”.

He was however quick to add that self-contentment should not be mistaken for complacency, urging Ghanaians to always pursue achievable ambitions through the right means.

The Reverend Minister called on the management and staff of the Databank to think of innovative ways to turn around the monies entrusted in their care by customers, to multiply and make fortunes through prudent financial management.

Mrs Gillian Armah, Head of Customer care, DATABANK, Accra, called on staff to uphold integrity – “this means that you should always tell customers the plain truth about whatever is going on with their investments”.

She called on customers to continue to build trust in the bank as they at DATABANK were committed to hold their monies in safe-keeping, though the bank cannot promise the highest returns.

“Though we work at giving you the best dividends, it is the safety of monies that’s more important”.

Mrs Armah said there was a much greater cause to thank God for helping the Bank to weather the storms despite the hard times in the banking sector.

GNA