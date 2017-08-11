By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA Tema Aug.10, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) says the popular “Kiosk Estate” and other slums within the Sakumo Wetlands will soon be demolished to save human lives as well as regenerate the bio-diversity of the area. Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La made this known during a visit to some slums within the Tema Metropolis to gain first-hand inform

By Alexander Nyarko Yeboah, GNA



Tema Aug.10, GNA - The Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) says the popular “Kiosk Estate” and other slums within the Sakumo Wetlands will soon be demolished to save human lives as well as regenerate the bio-diversity of the area.

Mr. Felix Mensah Nii Annan-La made this known during a visit to some slums within the Tema Metropolis to gain first-hand information regarding the state of encroachment of the wetlands as part of his Tema Restoration Agenda.

Talking about slum development in Tema to the press, he observed how certain persons had taken over a stretch of land earmarked for the construction of a road through Community 18, and had developed the place into a slum settlement called ‘Kiosk Estate’ thereby destroying the beauty of the community.

He said, “You know it’s a road, and I will see the Road Minister to see what we can do about it, because there are beautiful buildings here which need the road to link them to other parts of the metropolis.”

He also said there were businesses springing up in the area, and the ‘Kiosk Estate’ was a hindrance to their success adding, “These are projects can employ a number of Ghanaians and this slum is preventing these businesses from moving forward, and I think we have to assist them.”

Ms. Stella Medowokpor, who lived in the slum community with her brother, said it was a sad issue considering government’s decision to eject them because they did not have anywhere else to go.

“I plead with government to have mercy on us and look for an alternative place for us to settle,” she prayed.

Ms. Medowokpor who hailed from the Volta Region of Ghana had stayed in the area for nearly five years and had her livelihood there.

“I work here and go to another kiosk down there to sleep. This provision shop is what supports me financially,” she informed.

Ms. Gloria Asantewaa, also a resident of the slum, hinted on the challenges they faced living in such a community.

“We have many problems. Some of which are the rampant stealing of our properties and the fact that we don’t have a place to buy medicine when we fall sick,” he informed.

She said she was compelled to stay there because she could not afford the higher rent charges in other areas of the Metropolis adding “we pay 30 Ghana Cedis as rent to the kiosk owners, which is reasonable compared to high rates charged elsewhere.”

The MCE, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) assured the squatters that the Assembly would come out with some settlement plan before the demolishing exercise.

GNA