By Gideon Ahenkorah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 07, GNA – Thousands of Ghanaians attended the Investiture of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with the obvious expectation of fulfilling some personal desires, thus for 10- year old Samuel Nii Ayitey Bruce, his motive was to present his handiwork to Ghana’s Fifth President of the Fourth Republic.

And he was determined to not to leave the premise of the Black Star Square until he had accomplished his mission, which he believed would propel his vision to become a world class artist.

Hence, the young artist’s gift is a portrait of Nana Akufo-Addo, which he did on a plain sheet with a pencil.

The portrait has the caption: “Vote Nana Akufo-Addo, Arise for Change”.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, he explained that he loved the President so much and believed that he would be the leader Ghana had always yearned for.

“I campaigned very well for him in my school through arts,” he said. “I was glad when he won the elections.”

“I know when Nana Akufo-Addo sees this work, he would gladly support me financially to achieve my dream,” he said.

The Primary-six pupil, who once won the Artist of the Year in the Chale Wote Street Art Festival, also said he had earned more than GH¢100.00 from selling copies of Nana Addo’s portrait.

The Chale Wote Festival seeks to unearth various talents ranging from artists, musicians, to filmmakers, writers to designers, students and activists.

It draws more than 2,000 art lovers to the streets of James Town each year and this year promises to be no different.

