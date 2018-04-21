Accra, April 21, GNA – Reverend Paa Ekow Quaye, a Lecturer in Human Resource Management at the Central University College, has urged human resource managers to develop concepts and innovative ideas to help employees cope with stressful conditions associated with work. He said Human Resource (HR), as a profession, was shifting from the traditional role of personnel administration to taking inter

Accra, April 21, GNA – Reverend Paa Ekow Quaye, a Lecturer in Human Resource Management at the Central University College, has urged human resource managers to develop concepts and innovative ideas to help employees cope with stressful conditions associated with work.



He said Human Resource (HR), as a profession, was shifting from the traditional role of personnel administration to taking interest in the welfare of employees to bring sunshine into their lives.

“If the person is not healthy in totality he or she cannot work productively to bring profit to the organisation,” he said.

Rev Quaye gave the advice at the swearing-in ceremony of the executive of the Human Resource Department of the Methodist University College, Ghana (MUCG).It was on the theme: “Emerging Trends in HR.”

He said with the present socioeconomic challenges, many workers lived far from the centre of work, making them travel long distances to and from work, which were risky and stressful.

He said traditional work life was changing, thereby putting a lot of pressure on employees who had to juggle between work and family management.

Rev Quaye called on HR managers to fashion out training materials to help educate employees on how to manage their finances.

Touching on the extension of the retirement age from 60 to 65, he said it would be a great idea to help tap the wealth of experiences of those old ones as opposed to the young employees, some of whom might have little or no experience at all.

Mrs Theresa Obuobia-Darko, the Head of the Department of Human Resource Management and Management Studies of MUCG, urged the students to read wide whilst exploring other opportunities upon completion of school.

Ms Victoria Tzedah, the Chairperson for the occasion, advised students to be proactive, learn hard and take up internship jobs with the relevant organisations, even when there was no pay, so as to acquire some experience.

