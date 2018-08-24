By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA Sekondi, Aug. 24, GNA - The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, the Most Reverend Titus Awotwe Pratt, has called on Ghanaians to eschew corrupt practices and social vices that may derail the vision of the Ghana beyond Aid. He called on state actors, particularly the Judiciary and the Executive arms of Government, to deal with individuals found to

Sekondi, Aug. 24, GNA - The Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church of Ghana, the Most Reverend Titus Awotwe Pratt, has called on Ghanaians to eschew corrupt practices and social vices that may derail the vision of the Ghana beyond Aid.

He called on state actors, particularly the Judiciary and the Executive arms of Government, to deal with individuals found to be corrupt to deter others from engaging in the practice.

It is estimated that the country loses three billion dollars annually to corrupt acts, an amount which could build four standard hospitals, provide good roads and other infrastructure for the country.

The Most Rev. Awotwe Pratt said this at the opening of the 10th Biennial and 48th Conference of the Methodist Church at the Wesley Methodist Cathedral, Sekondi.

The five-day conference, which would elect a new presiding bishop for the Church, is on the theme: “Go and make Disciples of All Nations: Intensifying Our Teaching Ministry towards Disciple Making”.

The Most Rev. Awortwi Pratt said it was only when the state apparatus began to take action against offenders, devoid of political inclinations, that the country could save billions for development purposes.

“If those who are stealing public funds are not prosecuted and imprisoned, corruption would never end. Once this is done people will sit up and corruption might end,” he noted.

He said the Methodist Church had begun sensitization of its members on their moral obligations and help fight corruption in the society.

Most Rev. Awotwi Pratt encouraged the Government to sustain the gains made in fighting illegal mining, which may contribute to the reduction of the projected water crisis by 2030.

“We are not against people making a living but we are against people destroying the environment and our water bodies,” he said.

He said though the Government intended to lift the ban, pragmatic measures must be put in place to stop the deliberate destruction of water bodies.

“How can a good and responsible citizen deliberately pollute our water bodies knowing its consequences on the environment and human health?” he queried.

On churches and taxes, Most Rev. Awotwi Pratt said the Church was already contributing significantly to the development of the country in the areas of schools, hospitals and other amenities.

“Our concentration should be plugging the holes in the system, become socially responsible as Ghanaians, avoid dipping our hands in state funds and we will realise how much we can save to develop the country”.

On education, Rev. Awortwi Pratt welcomed the Double-Track System by the Government to improve upon the current pressure on the educational infrastructure as a result of the Free Senior High School Policy.

“Double track is an intervention that allows schools to accommodate more students within the same facility and it has the potential to check overcrowding as well as ensure reduced cost,” he said.

“If all of us will put our hands on the plough and pray for its success, the better for our nation. Those who are criticizing have the right to do so but they should offer constructive and objective criticisms,” he added.

Dr Kwaku Afriyie, The Western Regional Minister, said the Government would continue to create the enabling environment for the private sector to thrive and create more jobs adding that the One District-One Factory, for instance, should be championed by the private sector.

He charged Christians to go out and preach the gospel to the people, particularly the youth, to enable them to live godly lives.

Right Rev. Daniel De-Graft Bruce, the Bishop of the Wesley Methodist Cathedral, admonished Christians to take the Bible teachings seriously and let their attitudes and lifestyles win souls for Christ.

