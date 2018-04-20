By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA, Pong-Tamale (NR), April, 20, GNA - Veterinary Officers have been trained on the use of Global Positioning System (GPS) Handset and Geographic Information System (GIS) Data Management to enhance data collection. The 20 officers selected from Greater Accra, Brong Ahafo, Upper East, and Upper West Regions as well as Northern region, were trained to build their capacity

By Kamara Osman Faisal, GNA,



Pong-Tamale (NR), April, 20, GNA - Veterinary Officers have been trained on the use of Global Positioning System (GPS) Handset and Geographic Information System (GIS) Data Management to enhance data collection.

The 20 officers selected from Greater Accra, Brong Ahafo, Upper East, and Upper West Regions as well as Northern region, were trained to build their capacity to enable them to collect adequate and well-informed data from survey fields.

The training was organised by the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) under its “Improving food security" programme in the sub-Saharan Africa by supporting the progressive reduction of tsetse-transmitted trypanosomosis in the framework of New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) phase two.

The training was aimed at enhancing data collection with the GPS and analysing data with the GIS to enhance information on Tsetse control activities, a constraint to viable and sustainable livestock production in the country.

Dr Yahaya Adam, Head of Tsetse Control Unit of Veterinary Service Department, who spoke during the training in Tamale said, the devices would be used to study tsetse population structuring and landmarks of tsetse infested areas.

He indicated that, about 60 per cent of arable lands in the country is infested; consequently affecting the viable and sustainability of livestock production, crop production and health improvement of the rural populace.

“Our major tool in tsetse control is the use of the GPS device to be able to gather data on the field, to mark the information we get and with the GIS, we put in the data and we are able to analyse to give spatial evidence of work done on the field”, he said.

Dr Adam said the integration of officers from the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) is to enable them get adequate data in order to measure farmlands and recommend farmers for adequate input support.

He indicated that, the tourism industry could be affected since tsetse bits affected tourist through the transmission of the human trypanosomosis diseases is contracted posing health dangers to their system.

Dr Adam said countries like South Africa and Kenya where tourism strived were in the fight against the tsetse flies to eliminate the trypanosomosis disease and appealed to government to provide financial support to the Tsetse Control Unit of Veterinary Service Department to eliminate tsetse fly.

GNA