Agona Duakwa (C/R), April 21, GNA – Mr Randy Nkrumah, the District Manager of the Agona Duakwa Depot of the Cocoa Merchant Company, has advised vegetable farmers in the country to form groups in their communities to help address specific challenges confronting them.



“Formation of the groups would go a long way to enhance productivity,” he said.

Mr Nkrumah was addressing about 150 vegetable farmers from the Agona Duakwa Zone of the Agona West District.

The meeting also discussed issues including finding sustainable markets for their produce.

Mr Nkrumah said farmers had seen the advantage and potential of their groupings to help market their produce and, thus, gain more control over market prices.

He said the Company was also planning to train the youth who would want to go into vegetable farming.

He said: “Strengthening farmers’ groupings in urban vegetable production systems is seen as one of the ways of solving farmers marketing problems”.

To the cocoa farmers who also attended the meeting, Mr Nkrumah explained that proper fermentation was paramount to avert cheating by purchasing clerks.

He said the Government was offering fertilizers aimed at improving the yield of cocoa farmers to enhance their income.

Mr Nkrumah advised them to prone their cocoa trees, cut unwanted trees and co-operate with the spraying gangs to ensure proper application of the insecticides.

