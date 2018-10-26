By George-Ramsey Benamba, GNA Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - THLD Group, a Nigerian Indigenous Alternative Energy Solutions in partnership with Accra Technical Training Centre has established a centre in Accra to professionally convert petrol-engine vehicles to autogas-powered vehicles. It would also promote the sale and use of autogas as a sustainable automobile fuel that would reduce greenhouse gas emi

Accra, Oct. 26, GNA - THLD Group, a Nigerian Indigenous Alternative Energy Solutions in partnership with Accra Technical Training Centre has established a centre in Accra to professionally convert petrol-engine vehicles to autogas-powered vehicles.

It would also promote the sale and use of autogas as a sustainable automobile fuel that would reduce greenhouse gas emissions and ensure fuel economy and reduce costs.

Speaking at the inaugural programme in Accra, Mr Olajuwan Olusegun, Managing Director of the THLD Group said the system had worked perfectly in Nigeria for some years now and believed it would work well in Ghana.

Autogas is the LPG used in internal combustion engines in vehicles and some generators and is 40 per cent cheaper than conventional fuels and is the world’s most widely used alternative fuel.

The world Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association said more than nine million vehicles in 38 countries currently operated on autogas.

Mr Olesegun said apart from being the cleanest and cheapest alternative, using LPG was also convenient on account of its availability especially in most African countries.

“Even advanced European countries that do not produce gas are heavily dependent on its use than those of us producing and it is about time we made good use of its availability and cheapness to stabilise our economies as that could reduce our expenditure on importation.”

Mr Kwaku Agyeman Duah, Industry Coordinator of Association of Oil Marketing Companies gave the assurance that his outfit would collaborate and provide the necessary support for the THLD Group to succeed in their bid to penetrate in the Ghanaian market.

He said Gas had discovered and was still discovering gas in large quantities and it was therefore important for them to take advantage of its availability to switch on to Gas and save the country the perennial ordeal of spending huge sums of money to import conventional fuels.

“Sankofa alone has about 1.3 trillion metric tonnes of gas and it will therefore be cheaper and safer to move onto it.”

He said Morocco for instance depended on gas for everything and it was therefore expedient for all African countries to make maximum use of the commodity.

He urged all those at the conversion and filling points to acquire skills and knowledge to ensure perpetual safety at all filling stations at all times.

Mr Andrews Ohene Boateng, Vice Principal of ATTC on behalf of the Principal and management of the Centre commended THLD group for choosing their school as the centre of the operations and gave the assurance that they would make good use of the collaboration to step up their Internally Generated Funds.

He said the partnership would also equip their students with additional skills to become self-employed and employers upon completion.

There were other messages from officials of the Ghana Representatives of THELD Group, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Prisons Service, Environmental Protection Agency, and Media partners.

