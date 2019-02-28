news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Feb. 27, GNA - A study conducted by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Site and External Event Design (SEED) Mission has identified five potential areas within Southern Ghana where nuclear power plants could be established.

It also located three areas in the West and two in the East as potential sites for the project.

Fourteen sites, developed from these five candidate areas, are now ideal for situating a Nuclear Power Plant in Ghana.

Dr Nii Kwashie Allotey, the Director of the Nuclear Power Institute, who said this in a presentation at the first Stakeholder Forum on Ghana’s Nuclear Power Programme in Accra on Thursday adding that work had commenced on the finalization of the sites.

He explained that the preferred selection would be possibly decided in mid-late 2019 and the goal was to have between two or three preferred sites so government and strategic partners could give input to make final decisions on the sites for the first plant.

Dr Allotey said a Programme Comprehensive Report (PCR) had been done, which sought to sumarise all work done during the first phase of the programme to give government a clear basis for commitment.

The PCR, he said, covered issues including role and justification for Nuclear in Energy mix, institutional requirement, local and international legal requirement, National Energy Policy, over-all system cost, grip infrastructure leadership and safety culture as well as nuclear security.

Professor I. J. Kwame Aboh, the Acting Director-General of the Nuclear Regulatory Authority, gave the assurance that his outfit would ensure the protection of humans and the environment from the harmful effects of radiation.

This could be done by regulating radiation and nuclear facilities to meet national and international standards and obligations in a professional, objective and transparent manner.

He said NRA had drafted regulations including Basic Radiation Control, Radioactive, Waste Management, Technical Support Services, Siting, Safeguards, Security of Radioactive Source/Physical Protection/Transport Security, and Fees and Charges awaiting the formation of the Governing Board for NRA to subject them to a Stakeholders’ Forum.

Prof Aboh noted that it would be submitted to the Attorney General’s Department for review and laying before Parliament for approval.

He said the development of staff competency was critical to the NRA, and that was being done in line with the IAEA four-quadrant model, with the assistance of the international community and development partners.

The NRA is discussing with European Commission’s Instrument for Nuclear Safety Cooperation (INSC) for support in 2019 and beyond in performing six tasks to the tune of 1.2 million euros and also benefit from the European Nuclear Safety Tutoring and Training Institute Programmes.

“The NRA has also started discussions with Canadian Nuclear Safety Commission for support and is considering proposals of MoU with Rostechnadzor (Russia) and AMSSNuR (Morocco),” Prof. Aboh said.

GNA