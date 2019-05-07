news, story, article

By Gideon Ebbah, GNA



Oyoko (Ash), May 07, GNA - The Sekyere Kumawu District Assembly, is in talks with the Chinese government for collaboration in waste recycling, which would end the perennial challenge of waste disposal confronting the District.

Mr. Samuel Addai Agyekum, the District Chief Executive (DCE), said plans were far advanced to obtain a waste recycling plant at Asokore in the District, where all the waste generated across the District, would be evacuated and recycled.

Meanwhile, a temporary waste disposal site had been created at the proposed site, ahead of the project where heaps of rubbish, had been left to pile for over 10 years in 13 communities in the District and was being evacuation.

The DCE said the exercise was part of the Assembly’s commitment to promote the wellbeing of the local populace by ensuring sound environmental sanitation, to enable them stay healthy and productive always.

Areas selected for the exercise were Bomeng, Mampong-Akrofonso, Banko, Sekyere, Oyoko, Asekyerewa, Akrokyere, Bodwease, Dadease, among others.

He said the waste evacuation exercise, which cost GH¢ 55,000.00, which was from the Assembly’s Internally Generated Funds.

“The Assembly’s motive, is also geared towards augmenting government and stakeholders’ effort in meeting the Sustainable Development Goal 6, which is to ‘‘ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all’’.

He urged the community leaders and members not to only cooperate with the personnel that would be in charge of the evacuation exercise but also help to put in place strong measures that would promote sound and safe management of rubbish disposal.

Mr. Agyekum also spoke of a mechanized borehole, market sheds and stalls at a cost of GH¢150,000.00 to be provided in the Oyoko township by the Assembly soon.

He added that a total budget of GH¢197,000.00 had been allocated from the Assembly’s Common Fund to complete a 14-seater water closet toilet facility in Oyoko township and a 6-seater water closet toilet facility also in the Oyoko Zongo.

Nana Yaw Agyarko Ababio, Chief of the Oyoko Traditional Area, commended the Assembly for its contribution to the development of the area especially evacuation of the refuse site, which was nicknamed ‘‘mountain aboboyaa’’.

He also commended the Assembly and the government for the upgrading of the Oyoko-Gyedi road and the construction of a new bridge.

Nana Ababio pledged his support to ensure and sustain environmental sanitation in the area.

GNA