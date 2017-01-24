Accra, Jan. 24, GNA - The rainfall that occurred in some parts of the country over the weekend, is not an indication of the rainy-season. It was the result of a change in the direction of the air-mass, which propelled storms that were over the sea to the land, Mr Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, said. Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Pad

It was the result of a change in the direction of the air-mass, which propelled storms that were over the sea to the land, Mr Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist at the Ghana Meteorological Agency, said.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency in an interview, Mr Padi noted that whilst some rains could be expected in the course of the week, they would be confined mostly to the coastal areas and the sea.

He said heavy rains were not possible now, because the systems that determined weather conditions did not favour rainfall.

Mr Padi said whilst the rains would taper off to an end, there could be intermittent rainfall until the beginning of the major rainy season later in the year.

The weekend rainfall happened in the lower portions of the Volta Region, almost the entire Eastern Region, the Greater Accra Region, Central Region as well as parts of the Ashanti and Western Regions.

Mr Padi said whilst the northern part of the country had cloudy skies, it was yet to experience rainfall.

The country is currently in the final phase of the harmattan season, which is expected to end during February.

GNA