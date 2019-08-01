news, story, article

By Julius K. Satsi/Jesse Owusu Ampah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA – Nana Osei Bonsu, Chief Executive Officer, Private Enterprise Federation, on Thursday said the role of the private sector in agricultural development is a key ingredient for the growth of the economy.

He said the contributory role that the private sector played in the growth of the agriculture value chain could not be ignored, adding that, the private sector needed the right enabling environment to thrive.

Nana Osei Bonsu stated these at a breakfast meeting organised by the Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) on the theme: “The role of the Private Sector in Agribusiness Value Chain Digitisation,” ahead of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) to be held in September.

The AGRA Breakfast Meeting formed part of the launch of the AGRF at the Accra International Conference Centre, Accra.

Nana Osei Bonsu said for the private sector to really serve its purpose as the engine of growth, there was the need for sets of framework provided by the government to play its role in the agriculture value chain effectively.

“The private sector can do more when the government provide the enabling atmosphere for it to operate freely in the agricultural sector of the country,” he said.

Nana Osei Bonsu expressed worry about the poor nature of the country’s agriculture that had been based more on subsistence than commercial farming.

He said it was about time, the country empowered value chain actors to do agriculture on larger scale, which could help feed the country and also generate foreign exchange through exports.

This, he said, calls for the strategic involvement of the private sector.

Nana Osei Bonsu therefore urged the government to implement policies such as tax incentives, technical support, technical analysis and research, among others for the small holder farmer to help drive large scale agriculture in the country.

Mr Foster Boateng, Coordinator of AGRA West Africa, speaking on the AGRF launch, said the AGRF is an alliance of partners that work to drive inclusive agricultural transformation in Africa.

“Ghana will host the 2019 edition of the annual African Green Revolution Forum, the world’s premier platform for African agriculture where investments and programmes to transform African agriculture will be made,” he said.

He said the AGRF was designed to showcase examples of agricultural transformation in action, promote efforts towards driving and achieving the scale up agriculture, and to foster accelerated impact.

Mr Frederick Adu Amoako, the Chief Operating Officer of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, commended the organisers for putting up a meeting to discuss issues in the country’s agricultural sector.

He said agriculture was the country’s backbone and that it should be structured to serve its purpose, adding that the Chamber was in support of AGRA’s agenda to drive agricultural growth in Ghana and Africa.

GNA