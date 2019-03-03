news, story, article

Accra, March 3, GNA - An earth quake measuring 3.9 on the richter scale, was recorded at about 2328 hours, or 11:28pm yesterday, March 2nd, 2019, in some parts of Accra.

The areas estimated to have been affected fall within and along Weija and McCarthy Hill.

Mr. Nicholas Opoku, Senior Seismologist at the Ghana Geological Survey Authority, told the Ghana News Agency, that the quake, which was categorized as a small one, was the third to have taken place this year 2019.

Two others described as minor earthquakes, occurred separately on January 13 and February 25 2019 around the same region, which measured 2.6 and 2.5 on the richter scale respectively.

Mr. Opoku explained that whenever small and minor earthquakes happened frequently within a given area, it meant a major one was certainly to be expected, adding, “There is, however, no means of telling when this would be.”

He said the only way to minimize the effects of such a major earthquake, was to prepare for it by taking appropriate measures possible.

On how best to prepare for such a major tremor, he said buildings within and along earthquake prone zones, which were called “fault lines”, typically did not stand a chance of surviving a major earthquake, so the only safety measure was to have no building within such zones at all.

“If the right thing had been done from the beginning, there would be no buildings within dangerous zones, and that would greatly minimize the effects of a major earthquake,” the senior seismologist said.

He added that with buildings located on and around hills and mountains, the effects of a major earthquake such as landslides, which characteristically destroyed lives and property was typical.

Mr. Opoku urged the relevant authorities to be vigilant with ensuring that buildings put up in the earthquake prone zones are relocated and urged the public to ensure that they rather put up their structures in relatively risk free zones, “especially in an era when there is a scramble for lands by both individual and organizational estate developers.”

Accra suffered its most recent major earthquake in 1939, which killed over ten people and left several dozens injured.

The 1939 quake also caused severe damage to several buildings and structures.

