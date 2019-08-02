news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA

Accra, Aug. 1, GNA - Progress made by governments in achieving targets in the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) sector over the years has not been sterling and one of the major challenges deterring intervention is the unavailability of comprehensive data.

As a result, the IRC International Water and Sanitation has offered to support the government to develop comprehensive information on the sector to facilitate planning, reforms, decisions budgeting and investment.

Madam Vida Duti, the Country Director of IRC International Water and Sanitation Centre in Ghana, made the offer when she presented the 2019 OFID Award for Development conferred on her to Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources in Accra.

The Organisations of the Petroleum Exporting (OPEC) Fund for International Development Annual Award (OFID), is bestowed on an individual or an organization award recognises remarkable work of people striving for sustainable water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services.

As part of her award, Madam Duti received a $100,000 from OFID in recognition at a ceremony at OFID’s headquarters last month during the 40th Annual Session of the organization’s Ministerial Council at Vienna in Austria.

Madam Duti recalled that a similar work was done with the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA) to put in place the infrastructure and mechanism to monitor rural water services.

She explained that under that project, they applied the tools and mechanism to map and tracked all water systems in seven out of the ten regions and that information was currently being used to inform interventions.

In Madam Duti’s assessment, the country was making progress in the area of the provision of potable water and needed to be sustained.

However, she said more work needed to be done to be able to attain the sanitation goal although the prospects were promising.

She said she was humbled to receive the award and that it would motivate and strengthen her resolve to work harder to improve the quality of life of people in the developing world.

“I dedicate this award to the people of Ghana and the Asutifi North District for whose quest I gained this recognition,” said Duti.

“I wish to express my profound gratitude to the Chairman and Ministerial Council, the management and staff of OFID. I assure you of my resolve to work harder towards improving the quality of life for people in the developing world, especially Ghana. I will give the price money to support the poor community as her contribution to the plight of rural folks”.

Madam Dapaah congratulated Madam Duti for the achievement and her intensions to share her glory with the local community adding that, “Do not rest on your oars but continue to work hard because there is still a lot of work to do. This area needs more attention.

"There is a need to have our own data to work. If we get our own data to work with. That is what makes us special. If we have to rely on other people’s data we cannot track progress and plan,” she said.

Madam Dapaah assured that government will collaboration and support work towards the expected targets in the WASH sector.

