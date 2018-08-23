Duakwa (C/R), Aug. 23, GNA – Mr Randy Nkrumah, the District Officer of the Cocoa Merchant Company in the Central Region, said agriculture holds the key to economic growth and development, and therefore, needs effective extension services to make it thrive. Mr Nkrumah was interacting with the media on the need for agricultural extension officers to come up with

Duakwa (C/R), Aug. 23, GNA – Mr Randy Nkrumah, the District Officer of the Cocoa Merchant Company in the Central Region, said agriculture holds the key to economic growth and development, and therefore, needs effective extension services to make it thrive.



Mr Nkrumah was interacting with the media on the need for agricultural extension officers to come up with strategies that would help rural women farmers to improve on productivity and their living conditions.

“Women and children are vulnerable in our communities and so the extension officers should intervene to restore their hope in the fight against poverty,” he said.

“Agricultural extension furnishes rural people with the knowledge and assistance, which enables them to farm well and more efficiently to increase food production and enhance their income.

“It also encourages farmers to grow their own food with cheap, modern, scientific and appropriate farming methods and technologies and all these contribute to making life better in the rural communities.”

Mr Nkrumah urged the officers to be proud of their profession, love their jobs and make an impact in their communities through knowledge sharing.

He said the contributions of agriculture extension services to national development could not be over-emphasised, however, their numbers were woefully inadequate.

He mentioned some of their challenges as unattractive conditions of service, inadequate budgetary allocation and human resource.

He advised extension agents to be approachable, tactful and avoid technical mistakes.

