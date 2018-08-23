By Yaw Ansah, GNA Accra, Aug 23, GNA - In a bid to contribute to the world’s global aim of attaining a sustainable development goal, Nestlé and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have supported two communities with WASH facilities. The two farming communities; Esiakasu and Akooko with a total population of about 5000, that are located in the Eastern Region no

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Aug 23, GNA - In a bid to contribute to the world’s global aim of attaining a sustainable development goal, Nestlé and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies have supported two communities with WASH facilities.

The two farming communities; Esiakasu and Akooko with a total population of about 5000, that are located in the Eastern Region now have three boreholes and toilet facility with a biodigester.

Madam Philomena Tan, Managing Director of Nestlé Ghana, speaking at a ceremony to hand over the facilities said corporate institutions had a crucial role to play in order to achieve the sustainable development goals and noted that as a Nutrition Health and Wellness Company, they were committed to strategic partnerships to help make a sustainable impact in communities directly connected to its business.

“This is one way we demonstrate our commitment to Rural Development under our Creating Shared Value concept to help improve 30 million livelihoods directly connected to our business by 2030”, Madam Tan stated.

The Managing Director noted that since the inception of the GhanaWASH project in April 2016, it had enabled over 52,000 people to gain access to safe water and reached over 60,000 people with health and hygiene education through community social mobilisation.

Mr El Hadj As Sy, Secretary General of IFRC, said WASH was a basic resource for everyday life, but it was not common for the two communities hence the contribution to poor healthy living standards of members.

He said the WASH support had helped train 1,300 staff, stakeholders and community volunteers to manage and maintain WASH services.

Mr Samuel Komlorm Assemblyman of Esikasu thanked Nestlé and IFRC for their contribution to raising health awareness and providing the communities with water and sanitary facilities and commended the project partners for expanding WASH to cover the needs of people with disability.

“One area often ignored in the provision of water and sanitation services is needs of people with disabilities. We are happy that the Nestlé-IFRC WASH project is consulting and involving people with disabilities in the planning and implementation of activities”, he said.

GNA