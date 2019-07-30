news, story, article

Accra, July 30, GNA – The MTN Heroes of Change Season five TV series has celebrated the efforts of Mr Justin Kantavooro Yelevielbayire, Biogas Engineer from Wa in the Upper West Region.

Mr Yeleviebayire’s bid to find solutions to Ghana’s waste management crisis, led to the invention of a reactor which turns plastic waste to fuel, according to a statement issued by Mrs Georgina Asare Fiagbenu, the Acting MTN Corporate Services Executive and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Tuesday.

MTN Ghana said the plastic waste was collected and brought to the recycling centre, where they were then put into the reactor which goes through a process called pyrolysis to transform the waste into fuel for homes.

The statement said the Biogas Engineer was motivated to embark on the project because plastic waste has been recorded to be the major cause of flooding in Ghana and government spends so much money to recycle plastic waste.

According to the statement, the Biogas Engineer was one of the ten finalists of the MTN Heroes of Change Season 5.He was nominated by Confidence Koblar Adediah, who believes the innovation has the potential of addressing Ghana’s plastic waste problems.

The top 10 finalists were: Diana Adjei, the Reverend Father Akologo Dominic Alale Azumah, Mawusi Awity, Charles Ofori Antipem, Daniel Owusu Asiamah, Frank Abeku Adams, Benjamin Akinkang, David Hagan, and Louisa Enyonam Ansah.

