Akpafu-Adorkor, Dec. 17, GNA - The lack of farm labour, both mechanised and manual, has been identified by rural women farmers as a great hinder to their productivity.

Members of women farmer groups, at the 2018 Hohoe Municipal Farmers’ Day celebrations at Akpafu -Adorkor, expressed worry over farm workload, which they said had risen sharply against available labour.

A member of Boeyawor, a farming group from Lolobi Ashambi suggested that the National Youth Employment Module be extended to support farmers.

"We cultivate a wide variety of crops and we need manual labour and farm machinery. We are suffering as women," she stated.

Another group member said land tenure had also become expensive and affected efforts at expanding farms.

The group also called on the Assembly to help uproot trees and stumps that were making it difficult for the mechanisation of farms of members.

The members also lamented on the lack of standard pricing for farm produce and the bad state of the Eastern Corridor Highway.

Mr Teddy Ofori, Hohoe Municipal Chief Executive, identified youth involvement in agriculture as key to its growth.

He therefore appealed to the youth to take their place in the agricultural sector, and consider careers in farming on government's Planting For Food and Jobs programme.

Mr Ofori said although over 6000 farmers from the Municipality registered under the Planting For Food and Jobs programme, many did not take advantage of subsidised inputs and other incentives by government.

The MCE said the Rearing for Food and Jobs programme would be rolled out in 2019, and asked the people to make good use of the opportunity to enhance their livelihoods.

Mr Abraham Asare, Project Officer of the Development Action Association, a Non Governmental Organisation, facilitating the grouping of rural farmers, said it was extending its organisational and training programmes to benefit more communities.

Boeyawor Farmers Association was adjudged the Best Farmers Group and received a tricycle, knapsack sprayers, Wellington boots and other farm implements.

The group, made up of thirty farmers, currently has 47 acres of cash crops, in addition to ten acres of palm, 15 acres of cocoa, some livestock and honey bees.

