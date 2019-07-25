news, story, article

By Stephen Asante/Florence Afriyie Mensah, GNA

Kumasi, July 25, GNA - The World Bank has selected the College of Engineering (CoE) of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), as a mentor institution for The Gambia Technical Training Institute.

This follows the decision by the Gambian government to leverage the Institute towards establishing an emerging Centre of Excellence in engineering education for Gambia.

Professor Mark Adom-Asamoah, Provost of the College, pointed out that, the mentorship period, which was borne out of the University’s long-standing reputation in engineering training and education, especially in the West African sub-Region, would span between five to seven years.

Addressing the 53rd congregation ceremony of the University in Kumasi, he said the CoE would provide the Gambian Institution with mentorship in curriculum development and staff development - upgrade of lecturers to obtain Doctorate in Philosophy (PhD).

The College would also assist with academic governance and infrastructure development in order to meet the current challenges of engineering training.

The project, according to the Provost, would be starting with the establishment of Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Civil Engineering, BSc in Electrical Engineering and BSc in Mechanical Engineering programmes.

Established in 1951, the CoE, comprising three faculties, ten academic departments and five research centres, had over the years been acknowledged as a Centre of Excellence, training vast engineering human resource for most African countries.

The College presented a total of 866 undergraduates and 56 post-graduates students for certificates, and out of this 238 passed out with First Class.

Prof. Adom-Asamoah hinted that the female engineering students were doing well and lauded the KNUST Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso, for his Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) initiative.

GNA