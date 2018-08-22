Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Jekora Ventures Limited (JVL), a Waste Management Company based in Accra, has procured two new garbage compactor trucks to improve waste collection in the Osu Klottey sub metro of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly. Each of the double axial heavy duty trucks have a capacity to take a volume of 30 cubic metres of loose waste, which translates into servicing 3

Accra, Aug. 22, GNA - Jekora Ventures Limited (JVL), a Waste Management Company based in Accra, has procured two new garbage compactor trucks to improve waste collection in the Osu Klottey sub metro of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly.



Each of the double axial heavy duty trucks have a capacity to take a volume of 30 cubic metres of loose waste, which translates into servicing 3,000 households within the service area.

Managing Director of JVL, Ing. Immanuel Nartey- Tokoli, presented the trucks to the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for inspection on Friday, when he led a delegation from the city of Blantyre in Malawi, who are on a working visit to Accra to learn about waste management policies implemented by the Assembly

He said the equipment would boost quick collection of refuse within the Osu Klottey sub metro comprising communities like Ridge, Ringway, Osu, Adabraka, Asylum Down, the Ministerial enclave and parts of Tudu.

According to him, as part of efforts to replace old equipment the two trucks were brought in to augment the company’s technical fleets to improve service delivery to some 24,000 households within the Osu Klottey sub metro.

“The two trucks will help us provide quality service to an additional 3,000 households within the Osu Klotey sub metro where AMA has mandated us to work," he said.

The Chief Executive Officer of AMA, Mohammed Adjei Sowah, who inspected the trucks, together with members of his technical team from the Waste Management Department of the AMA, commended JVL for investing in equipment to help deal with sanitation within the metropolis.

He pointed out that the introduction of modern equipment would go a long way to reduce the turnaround time in the collection of refuse in the city and urged other private waste management companies servicing the metropolis to invest in such equipment to help make Accra clean.

He thanked the Malawian delegation for choosing Accra, saying that, the visit is a sign that something good is being done to improve sanitation in the City.

The 4-man Malawian delegation, led by Dr. Alfred Chanza, Chief Executive Officer from Blantyre City Council were in the country to visit and learn more about the JVL Fortifier technology, the institutional arrangements, the business and the public private partnership(PPP) approach that is being used to have a successful implementation.

The delegation had earlier in the week visited the JVL Fortifier Compost Plant at Borteyman to familiarize with the production process.

The facility has a designed capacity to convert 12,500m of liquid waste and 700 metric tonnes of pure organic waste, separated at source to prevent contamination from other waste streams, using simple low cost biological processes to produce 500 metric tonnes per annum of quality organic fertilizer certified by the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

Jekora Ventures is an indigenous 100 per cent Ghanaian owned company, established in 2003 and incorporated in 2008. The company has grown over the years into a fully-fledged waste management company and currently among the leading innovative waste management companies in the sector.

Other innovative partnerships that JVL is the implementing partner includes,” Mayor of Accra Initiative on waste separation in basic schools programme in Osu Klottey sub metro”, involving all 67 basic schools in Osu Klotey and the “adopt a bin project” in partnership with one Ghana Movement, along the independence avenue and castle road in Accra.

The JVL holds the AMA franchise as the sole accredited service provider to collect solid waste generated within Osu Klottey sub metro under a PPP.

