By Lawrencia Esi Annan/ Evans Quayson, GNA



Takoradi, Feb. 28, GNA - The International Finance Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, in partnership with Edge, an innovation of IFC to mainstream green buildings, has organized a day's workshop for some selected stakeholders in Takoradi.

The workshop was part of activities of the Sekondi Metropolitan Assembly's Development week celebration held under the theme: “Obtain your permit before development”.

The maiden workshop was to launch the green building project in the Metropolis.

Mr Anthony K. K Sam, the Mayor of Sekondi - Takoradi, said buildings are essential parts of the human race adding that there is the need for buildings to go beyond the provision of shelter and should be safe for the occupants and the environment.

"Sustainable building is not just about building but its about a green and liveable neighbourhood through much urban planning, innovative building design and integration of eco-friendly technology", he said.

He said “building accounts for 60 per cent of our carbon emission and promoting and investing in green buildings is a practical and effective way to achieve reduction targets”.

Mr Dennis Quansah, the Operations Officer for Green Buildings Ghana, said green buildings are structures that are energy efficient, environmentally friendly and use resources wisely.

He said it is important to invest and think in the direction of green buildings as this would minimize the use of water, light and land.

Mr Quansah said green construction offers a chance to secure emission cuts at a low cost and that using green technology provides 20 per cent more energy efficiency to buildings.

He said green building is a step in the right direction towards conserving global energy because by 2035, energy consumption would grow by 37 per cent and that 96 per cent of growth would occur in developing countries.

To this effect, the Government of Ghana has instituted the Ghana Building Code to champion less usage of everything light, water and land; conserving energy, recycling everything energy efficient and using less energy.

Some participants at the workshop commended the initiative of STMA for introducing the green building project since it would greatly help in energy conservation.

They urged the organizers to come up with a policy that provided model specification for buildings cited in prime areas.

The Edge is a green building certification system for emerging markets created by IFC, a member of the World Bank Group.

It is a measurable way for builders to optimize their designs, leading to more investments - worthy and marketable projects.

