Accra, July 25, GNA - Huawei on Thursday announced that their new device Huawei Y7 Prime 2019’s special edition is now available in faux leather.

A statement issued to the Ghana News Agency said the special edition had been designed in a new colour with 64-gigabyte memory.

The statement said the innovation of using faux leather texture in the design was the Amber Brown HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019 an example of technology and art breakthrough.

It said special edition to the Y7 Prime family still had a 16Mega pixel front camera on the pearl-shaped Dewdrop, one of Huawei’s smallest notches that offered users a larger and more immersive experience with86.7 per cent screen real-estate on a 6.26-inch screen.

“The device features 13+2MP dual cameras, the primary camera being a 13MP one with a wide aperture of f/1.8), and the rear camera integrating AI with the ability to recognize objects across 22 different categories,” it said.

“The device also packs a large 4000mAh battery which can last users through more than a day of intensive usage. The Face Unlock 2.0 and Fingerprint 4.0 identification methods which are highly efficient are amongst other highly advanced premium features found in the HUAWEI Y7 Prime 2019”.

The statement said the patrons could visit all authorized dealer shops; including Telefonika, Melcom and CompuGhana to buy.

GNA