Accra, July 25, GNA - Recognizing the importance of a high-speed network connection in modern lifestyle, Huawei a mobile technology company has introduced a device called the Huawei Mate 20 X (5G) dual-sim smartphones.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency said the need to be always connected played a crucial role in the growth of modern technology, as network connections grow stronger and faster over the years.

“We are at the cusp of 5G connectivity and standing upfront is Huawei, a brand known for pushing innovations and a reputed name in the 5G sector,” it said.

The statement said the company had been working on 5G as early as 2009 and had invested significant efforts into developing 5G devices, networks and chipsets.

It said Huawei was also the first in the world to announce a multi-mode chipset, the Balong 5000, which was capable of supporting 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G networks without any hiccups.

In pursuant of excellence and customer satisfaction, the statement said the company had established more than 10 5G Research and Development (R&D) centers with over 2,000 expert engineers.

“With a focus on R&D, Huawei was able to amass a large number of patents with its smartphones, rapidly ushering in an era of development in the 5G sector. Huawei also worked with major telecom service providers all around the world on testing and optimizing the HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G), ensuring that the device would be able to reach its full potential in delivering the best 5G experience to users,” it said.

According to the statement the company had built on the prowess of the popular HUAWEI Mate 20, the HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G) packs 5G connectivity and unique features that optimize connectivity and enhance entertainment.

The new device it said had a larger display and more powerful hardware under the hood, could work in different countries and at the different stages of the 5G networks development.

“A truly powerful smartphone, the HUAWEI Mate 20 X (5G) is capable of providing users with smooth 5G connectivity thanks to its dual chipset setup. Comprised of the Balong 5000 and Kirin 980, the world’s first 7nm 5G multi-mode chipset and the first commercial 7nm mobile Artificial Intelligence (AI) SoC respectively, the HUAWEI Mate 20X 5G is capable of unprecedented connectivity and multiple network compatibility as well as fast and efficient processing,” it said.

In addition to this feature, the statement said the new device was great for gaming, and houses a powerful Matrix camera system comprised of three Leica cameras, a 40Mega Pixel wide angle, 20Mega pixel Ultra-Wide angle and the 8MP telephoto camera, which work together with the powerful on-board AI to deliver stunning photos.

The statement said the new device had a large 4200mAh high density battery for extended use and was supported by SuperCharge and certified by TÜV Rheinland to ensure safety.

It said the device featured an AI-powered battery optimizer that intelligently manages and regulates power consumptions in the background.

GNA