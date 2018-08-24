By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA Bolgatanga, Aug. 24, GNA - Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Agriculture on Thursday, reiterated Government’s commitment to begin the Livestock component of the “Planting for Food and Jobs” Programme. He said it would have a sub-theme “Rearing for Food and Jobs” with major considerations for variety of consumable animals, as p

By Fatima Anafu-Astanga, GNA

Bolgatanga, Aug. 24, GNA - Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, Minister of Agriculture on Thursday, reiterated Government’s commitment to begin the Livestock component of the “Planting for Food and Jobs” Programme.

He said it would have a sub-theme “Rearing for Food and Jobs” with major considerations for variety of consumable animals, as part of plans to reverse the dwindling livestock business, especially in the northern part of Ghana.

Dr Akoto gave the assurance when he interacted with the media in Bolgatanga, in the Upper East Region, after holding a closed door meeting with staff of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA).

He said rearing exclusively for livestock would take a formal enclosed ranch model in Ghana to promote more meat and dairy products, with one of such to take place in Wawase in the Afram Plains.

He indicated that the programme was structured to help streamline Fulani herdsmen activities in the country and noted that, livestock was key to the Upper East, Upper West and Northern Regions and therefore similar projects would be replicated in these areas.

He added that preliminary preparations were underway to ensure proper establishment of needed veterinary services, and personnel among others, in the implementation of the programme next year.

Reacting to malpractices in the implementation of the fertilizer subsidy, the Minister said investigations were ongoing, involving four officers in the region for mishandling the fertilizer stocks with the aim to create shortages, and stressed that, the case was with the police, and that, if found culpable the culprits would be made to face the full rigors of the law.

Whilst commending the security services for their vigilance and diligence in monitoring activities on the fertilizer subsidy programme, he said “any miscreant who tries to sabotage government’s flagship programme on Planting for Food and Jobs will be dealt with” adding that, his Ministry would ensure that all persons caught in connection with theft in the distribution of fertilizers would be made to pay for them first, before any other actions taken against them.

The Minister later interacted with farmers and visited some fish ponds and cashew plantations in the Nabdam District.

