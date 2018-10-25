By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Environmental Protection Agency Ghana (EPA) has in partnership with Midea China, given training to some air-conditioning technicians to enable them handle natural refrigerants being introduced in the country. The training, which was organised at the Refrigeration Center of

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, Oct. 25, GNA - The Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Environmental Protection Agency Ghana (EPA) has in partnership with Midea China, given training to some air-conditioning technicians to enable them handle natural refrigerants being introduced in the country.

The training, which was organised at the Refrigeration Center of Excellence of the Accra Technical Training Center (ATTC), falls under the GIZ’ s Green Cooling Initiative (GCI) programme being implemented in partnership with Ghanaian and the German governments.

The Green Cooling Initiative, being funded by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety (BMU) and implemented by GIZ in collaboration with the EPA, supports Ghana in its green cooling strategy.

The training follows the handing-over of 380 R290 Air Conditioners (ACs) to some Ghanaian companies under a public-private partnership, for demonstration purposes earlier in September.

The development of local capacity in the refrigeration and air-conditioning sector supports Ghana’s target to reduce CO2 emissions from the cooling sector with the introduction of climate-friendly technologies.

Ghana has pledged to transition its air-conditioning market to green cooling solutions in its Intended Nationally Determined Contribution (INDC) to the United Nations Framework convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Paris Agreement.

A release issued by Ms Franziska Clara Hartwig, Proklima International, Advisor, Climate Change, Environment, and Infrastructure Division of GIZ, and copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday said the Green ACs are engineered to operate with the natural refrigerant R290 and that they were to be introduced gradually onto the Ghanaian market on a broader scale.

According to the release, the EPA was in the process of setting ambitious targets to ensure a market penetration of green ACs of about 70 per cent by 2030 in order to avoid greenhouse emissions of up to 7, 86 Mt CO2 eq from being released into the atmosphere.

It said many natural refrigerants, such as R290, are flammable and require careful handling.

Therefore, a successful introduction of climate-friendly R290 ACs, would have to go hand in hand with the development of local technical expertise in the safe handling.

The training was conducted in collaboration with Midea, a world leading AC manufacturer from China, and the Climate Change and Ozone department of EPA.

The successful completion of the training saw 15 technicians who are now qualified to safely handle the natural refrigerant R290 in green ACs in the country.

The building of local capacity to install, service and maintain green cooling AC for technology demonstrations would contribute significantly to Ghana’s climate targets under the UNFCCC.

GNA