By Eunice Hilda Ampomah/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, March 1, GNA – Madam Adwoa Paintsil, the Director of the Environmental Quality Department of the Water Resources Commission on Thursday advised the public to desist from indiscriminate disposal of solid and liquid waste.

She said challenges with water quality in relation to rivers was worrying due to the improper disposal of liquid and solid waste.

“So when it rains, it carries all waste substances into the river. Some farming practices especially with the application of fertilizers, dissolved pesticides and agrochemicals destroy water bodies when washed into water bodies,” she said.

Madam Paintsil stated at a media launch of the celebration of the “World Water Day 2019” on the theme, “Leaving No One Behind” in Accra.

She called on concerned institutions including; the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) and other Non-Governmental Organisations to sensitise the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies on better ways of waste disposal and the need to discourage others from indiscriminately discarding waste.

The contamination of water used in homes, she said, was usually not from the source, but how water was handled and stored by individuals in their homes.

“Sometimes, the contamination comes from the households and not the sources of the water. Our storing buckets and collectors we use to fetch the water could be unclean,” she said.

She advised the public not to purchase lands close to water bodies as it could put their lives and property in danger.

Mrs Vida Duti, the Country Director of IRC Ghana, said the nation could not boast of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals if it had not been able to provide a basic right of providing safe drinking water for everyone.

She advised parents to find out where their wards eased themselves and source of drinkable water when they go to school, as it could negatively affect their health.

Mrs Duti also noted, “It is only when those capable of paying their bills pay, that funds can be raised to support the needy communities with water”.

Mrs Margaret Macauley, the Chief Manager of Water Quality Assurance, Ghana Water Company Limited called for implementation of laws, policies, and institutional arrangements to manage the transboundary water systems.

She advised the public to wash their water tanks with brush and clean water without soap; ‘as soap could contaminate the water,’ adding that, it was a water safety plan necessary with a risk-based approach to ensure the safety of water consumption.

She said the GWCL was piloting a water safety plant project in Kwanyarko, in the Central Region with support from UNICEF and the World Health Organisation, adding that it would be extended to supply more needy communities with water when successful.

