Takoradi, April 20, GNA - Authorities of the Ghana Gas Company has lauded government’s efforts at synchronize all activities across the gas value chain.

The synchronisation has ensured that all the necessary tie-ins are done with relevant stakeholders in maintaining a world class facility tied around efficiency and effective service delivery that met international best practices.

Engineer Maxwell Kally, Senior Manager, Engineering and Maintenance of the Ghana Gas Company said this during a briefing exercise on the success chalked during the 24-day shutdown period for maintenance and repairs as well as expansion works on the facility to Journalists in the Western Region.

The maintenance, he said had helped to improve on reliable energy supply as well as built resilient infrastructure that would ultimately culminate to growth of businesses and larger industries.

“We are ready to supply to any potential investor wishing to do business in the country”, he said.

The period of the maintenance according of him recorded no lost time injury, adding that safety was cardinal in all the stages of maintenance.

Engineer Kally said great efforts were being made to ensure that direct connection from Western region to Tema… “And this we will do without any interruption to production”.

The Maintenance Engineer said the company would continue to harness all tie-ins as a measure of saving the country time and cost. "We are also looking at channelling current flared gas to energy generation", he added.

He said the maintenance also gave room for the provision of new valves which would ultimately increase capacity.

Mr Kally lauded the contribution of the local team for a great work done and working within the stipulated time, “great efforts is being made to ensure the participation of locals”.

Mr Jaasu Yahaya, Safety Manager said the company was committed to safety and would therefore work in a manner that promoted safer communities and the environment.

He said the ability to do the maintenance work with little expatriate involvement was a marvel to partner companies like ENI and Tullow adding, “We have demonstrated that though young in the industry, we are capable as Ghanaians to work in the industry. We observed all standard procedures in accordance with the EPA, we did not vent any gas”, he added.

Mr Ernest Owusu-Bempah, Head of Corporate Communications said using locals to do the repair works had saved the country GH¢10million to be channelled into other areas of development.

“The successful work done only goes to affirm that Ghanaians are capable, let build Ghana together”, he added.

Mr Owusu-Bempah said the repairs and tie-ins were to boost the industrial drive of the country, “in fact there will be more power for people to work with and no dumsor”.

The Head of Corporate Affairs said the company in the near future would be building pipelines from Prestea to Ashanti region, "we are not concentrating on the southern sector alone, and there will be more expansions to take care of emergencies".

