Accra, Jan 18, GNA - Fishermen along the coastal parts of the country have been cautioned to plan their expeditions in line with weather conditions to avoid danger. “Those who would be fishing especially in the deep sea, which is 100 to 200 kilometers off the coast-line, could experience storms, because of active systems over the sea.” Mr. Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist at the Meteorolo

Accra, Jan 18, GNA - Fishermen along the coastal parts of the country have been cautioned to plan their expeditions in line with weather conditions to avoid danger.



“Those who would be fishing especially in the deep sea, which is 100 to 200 kilometers off the coast-line, could experience storms, because of active systems over the sea.”

Mr. Michael Padi, Senior Meteorologist at the Meteorological Services Department, Kotoka International Airport, said this to the Ghana News Agency in an interview.

He said presently, the weather systems over the sea precipitated rain storms, whilst that over land held dryness.

The Senior Meteorologist said in order to avoid unpleasant incidents, it was important for fishermen to plan their trips in accordance with the weather forecast.

“This would ensure their safety at sea,” he said.

Mr. Padi also cautioned motorist saying, “the periods to be most careful during this season are early morning and at night.”

He said during these periods, mist and fog particles greatly reduced visibility.

Mr. Padi stressed, that it was very easy for a driver to miscalculate distance and ran into an un-seen object at the least mistake.

The Senior Meteorologist said measures such as being extra careful and using fog lights amongst all other safety measures were very necessary during this period.

The Harmattan season which has now peaked, is on the verge of a gradual decline and is expected to come to a complete end in February, Mr. Padi said.

GNA