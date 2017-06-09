By Yussif Ibrahim, GNA Juaso (Ash), June 08, GNA – The Juaso District Manager of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mrs. Rebecca Baning Opan, has encouraged everybody to join the fight to protect the forest and its resources. They should take responsibility and boldly give out those plundering these through illegal timber oper

Juaso (Ash), June 08, GNA – The Juaso District Manager of the Forest Services Division of the Forestry Commission (FC), Mrs. Rebecca Baning Opan, has encouraged everybody to join the fight to protect the forest and its resources.

They should take responsibility and boldly give out those plundering these through illegal timber operation, gold mining and farming.

Making the call through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Juaso, she said all must have a part to play in the effort towards ensuring the sustainable management of this vital resource.

Mrs. Opan expressed deep worry about the destructive activities of illegal chainsaw operators and invasion of reserves in the area by Fulani herdsmen and their cattle.

That, she said, must not be allowed to continue, it should not be business as usual and needed to be confronted head-on.

She called for strong support for the FSD to rein in those out there degrading the forest.

She also urged the people to go into the establishment of tree-plantations – to replant denuded forests to restore the forest cover.

Mrs. Opan said this was in the interest of all, adding that, the benefits were enormous.

She suggested that every child was encouraged to plant and nurture a tree as a way of helping them to appreciate the need to safeguard the environment.

