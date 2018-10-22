By Iddi Yire/Josphine Acheampong, GNA Accra, Oct. 22, GNA - Mr Albert Antwi-Boasiako, the National Cybersecurity Advisor, on Monday called for scaling-up efforts to protect Ghana's Critical National Information infrastructure. "We need to address existing gaps in our cybercrime and cyber security legislation; need to speed up capacity building efforts for public officials, and we need to intensi

"We need to address existing gaps in our cybercrime and cyber security legislation; need to speed up capacity building efforts for public officials, and we need to intensify our public awareness creation efforts," Mr Antwi-Boasiako, stated in Accra.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako was speaking at the climax of the National Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) in Accra."And most importantly, we need to operationalise our international cooperation efforts in addressing the challenges that we all face as a country," he added.

The event, which was formally opened by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was on the theme; "A Safer Digital Ghana" and attended by Ministers of State such as; Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, Communications Minister and Mr Albert Kan-Dapaah, National Security Minister.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako said there was a sense of enthusiasm especially among members of the National Cyber Security Technical Working Group (NCSTWG) about the progress they had made so far, largely due to the government's commitment to cybersecurity.

He said the successes in Ghana's cybersecurity development would not have been possible without the work of the Technical Working Group and said the establishment of the NCSTWG by the National Cyber Security Inter-Ministerial Advisory Council (NCSIAC) was one of the foundational pillars of their current successes.

He noted that their colleagues from other West African countries had approached the Ministry of Communications and have requested Ghana's support to establish similar systems in their countries.

"Indeed, the World Bank and ECOWAS are adopting a similar model to establish the ECOWAS Cyber Security Technical Working Group to advance cyber security development in the sub-region," he said.

Mr Antwi-Boasiako lauded the NCSTWG for making Ghana’s cyber security project a success.

He said the World Bank, the Council of Europe, the European Union, UNICEF and the United States Government through the Security Governance Initiative (SGI) had been exceptionally supportive for Ghana's cybersecurity development.

He said in the next coming weeks and months, the Ministry of Communications would reach out to representatives of civil society groups, Ministry and government agencies, academia, businesses and international partners In the Implementation of the next phase of Ghana's cybersecurity development.

Air Vice Marshall Griffith S. Evans, Commandant of the Kofi Annan Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) said the programme was in-line with Government's effort to address the cyber insecurity situation in the country.

