By Kodjo Adams, GNA



Accra, Aug. 2, GNA - Nominations for the 2019 Ghana Energy Awards (GEA) opened in Accra from August 2nd to October 25th on the theme; “Energy: the Key to a Sustainable Economy for Industrialisation”.

The Awards ceremony is slated for Friday, November 29, 2019.

The Awards Scheme is aimed at recognizing the accomplishments of various organisations and individuals within the country’s energy sector, as well as acknowledged the values and morals of the companies and personalities to national development.

The Awards is fully endorsed by the Ministry of Energy and its agencies as well as the World Energy Council (Ghana).

Dr Kwame Ampofo, former Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Chairman of the Awarding Panel, noted that it was the continuous support and involvement of stakeholders that would make the awards realise its objective.

Dr Ampofo a former Chief Executive Officer of the Tema Oil Refinery said it has been the policy of the Ghana Energy Awards panel team that every year must be better than the previous year.

He noted that in terms of the quality of what people brought out which led to more competition for national growth and development.

Mr Henry Teinor, GEA Organiser, said as part of activities to mark this year’s event, there would be the Energy Personality outreach programme, a courtesy call on veterans in the industry, exhibition at the fifth Ghana Renewable Energy Fair and a visit by the GEA team to Corporate Social Responsibility project sites of nominees.

Prof Felix Asante, Director, Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research said nominations for the awards can be filed on www.ghanaenergywards.com or via the email info@ghanaenergyawards.com.

He said results would be published one month prior to the awards ceremony via the awards website and press release.

Prof Asante said recipients of the awards would not be declared or notified before the awards night.

Mr Kwame Jantuah, an Energy Consultant, explained that the awards categories covers: Energy Personality of the Year (male and female categories), CEO of the Year, Industry Leadership Awards, Energy Business Leadership Award, and Energy Company of the Year.

The rest are Emerging Energy Company of the Year, Energy Institution of the Year, and the Rising Star Award as well as the Best Energy Reporter of the Year.

