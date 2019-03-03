news, story, article

Cape Coast, Mar. 03, GNA - Mr David Yarboi-Tetyeh, the Vice Chairman of the Central Regional branch of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has called on Ghanaians to take keen interest in tree planting to address the problems of climate change.



According to him, trees were important to the survival of human beings and that planting more trees could help mitigate the problems of climate change.

"Deforestation is a major factor in climate change and global warming and therefore, it is important that we increase our efforts to reverse the trend. We need to encourage people to plant more trees and that is what will help us solve this problem", he said.

Mr Yarboi-Tetteh made the call when he led members of GJA in the region to plant trees at some selected basic schools in the Cape Coast Metropolis on Saturday.

The tree planting initiative, formed part of the contributions of the journalists towards the 62nd Independence Day celebration of the country.

He stressed the need for more community engagements and education for people to appreciate the need to support campaigns to plant more trees to protect the environment.

The GJA Vice Chairman indicated that more trees would be planted at vantage points across the Region in in the Month of March to beautify and preserve the ecology.

In all, more than 80 tree seedlings of different species were planted by the members.

GNA