Hohoe, April 20, GNA - The African Development Bank and the African Institute of Mathematics and Sciences (AIMS) are pushing towards a landmark partnership deal to aggressively promote mathematical science education, training and research in the continent.

The goal is to strengthen industry linkages, boost industrial competitiveness and create innovative space.

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor is the Vice Chairman of AIMS’ Next Einstein Initiative.

According to a press release made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) a meeting had been held between AIMS High- Level Council and AfDB on the proposed 10-year partnership arrangement in Abidjan.

AIMS delegation was led by ex-Nigeria President Olusegun Obasanjo, who gave high marks to the Bank’s President, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, for leading the continent’s development.

“If we are going to make substantial progress in industrialization within the next decade, be truly visible in the rapidly unfolding fourth industrial revolution and rise effectively to the challenge of creating decent and sustainable jobs for our youths, the continent must produce well motivated and well trained young innovators.”

Dr. Adesina pledged AfDB’s commitment towards strengthening its partnership with AIMS to aid Africa to compete with the rest of the world.

“We are excited about the focus on young people. We also like the regional integration dimension of the work that AIMS does.”

He promised to convene a meeting of donors to discuss the AIMS’ funding request and called for stronger participation by the private sector, particularly key industries that benefitted from the Institution’s research and work in science, technology and innovation.

He also made a case for venture capital and private equity funds to support research outputs in the continent.

Dr Neil Turok, the Founder of AIMS, said they were thrilled by the prospect of a partnership.

“What we are doing at AIMS is to transform Africa is by giving opportunities to the youth. AIMS, is African-owned, African-run, African-operated and hosts the best scientists in the world to give African young scientists the stuff they need.”

“Our goal is to be the Massachusette Institute of Technology (MIT) for Africa. We know the impact MIT has on U.S. industry. We want to create the same for Africa.”

The partnership programme would ensure that each of the 54 African countries has an additional 100 to 250 world-class specialists in mathematical sciences by year 2020 to lead research and innovation in various fields.

The total cost of the programme is projected at US$54.685 million.

GNA