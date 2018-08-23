Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has commended the Drains Maintenance Team of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for its continuous efforts to ensure that drains in the city are desilted. Mr Sowah said government would continue to provide the necessary funds and logistics to enable them to discharge their duties effectively. The MCE m

Accra, Aug. 23, GNA - The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Accra, Mohammed Adjei Sowah has commended the Drains Maintenance Team of the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) for its continuous efforts to ensure that drains in the city are desilted.



Mr Sowah said government would continue to provide the necessary funds and logistics to enable them to discharge their duties effectively.

The MCE made this known when he rewarded the Team at his residence for their efforts and also to find ways of addressing their challenges.

"The government continues to pay tribute and cherish the sacrifices that the Drains Maintenance Team was making to desilt and clean our drains”, he said.

He urged the team to continue being proactive and responsive in the discharge of their duties. "I know your challenges and we are working around the clock to resolve them”, he averred.

He advised residents to refrain from dumping refuse into drains and gutters, since it blocked waterways, leading to flooding in the city.

Mr. Graham Sabah, Director of Drains Maintenance Unit of the AMA, on behalf of the Team, thanked the MCE and management for the appreciation.

He appealed for more logistics to enhance the team's work and also serve as a motivation.

The MCE gave the team hampers and an undisclosed amount of cash to members of the team and assured that he would meet them periodically.

GNA