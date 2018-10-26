By Abebe Dawuni, GNA Yendi (NR) Oct. 26, GNA –The Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region has approved its 2019 composite budget for 2019 financial year. The executive committee of the assembly approved the budget at executive committee meeting in Yendi where all the 43 assembly members made up of 30 and 13 Government appointees of the Assembly approved the budget. The Internally Gene

Yendi (NR) Oct. 26, GNA –The Yendi Municipal Assembly in the Northern Region has approved its 2019 composite budget for 2019 financial year.

The executive committee of the assembly approved the budget at executive committee meeting in Yendi where all the 43 assembly members made up of 30 and 13 Government appointees of the Assembly approved the budget.

The Internally Generated Fund (IGF) is expected to generate GH¢980,000.00, for compensation for casual workers of the assembly expected to receive a total of GH¢4,500.00, per month over 12 months GH¢54,000.00 commission.

In his sessional address, Alhaji Hammed Abubakari Yussuf, Yendi Municipal Chief Executive called on the Service Commanders to find ways of curbing the armed robbery cases that were on the ascendency in the Municipality.

Alhaji Hammed thanked the Security Agencies for their pro-activities in tackling issues that would have jeopardised the peace they were currently enjoying.

He announced that the construction of 1 No 3 unit classroom block and rehabilitation of 1 No 4 seater KVIP toilet at Faisalia Junior High School, opening and reshaping of 3.83km from Galbang to Sankuni road, construction of 1 No. 3 unit classroom block and construction of 1 No 4 seater KVIP at Yendi Jubilee KG all under DDF had been completed.

He said in all, 16 projects were completed under DDF and under Planting for Food and Jobs a total of 2,222 farmers were registered under maize, rice and soya beans.

He said 2064 were males and 158 females, and seeds and fertilizer coupons were distributed to farmers and indicated that 525 graduates were posted for the seven modules under the Nation Builders Corps Programme.

He said over 800 gained employment at Forest Commission and announced that the MP for Yendi Constituency Alhaji Mohammed Habib Tijani had also donated 2018 model Mahindra Bolero pick-up to the Yendi Ghana Education Service, to help the officers in their monitoring.

He said he had also constructed semi-detached bungalows for the Yendi Municipal Hospital doctors in Yendi.

Mr. Abu Zolge the Presiding Member of the Assembly said the finances of the Assembly was bad and the earlier they found solutions to it the better.

He urged the Assembly members to be serious in revenue generation in the Municipality and reminded them that there were a lot of revenue areas that needed to be tapped and leakages blocked.

He said the sanitation of the Municipality had improved and all were due to the hardworking workers of the Zoomlion Company Limited in the Municipality

