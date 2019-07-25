news, story, article

Accra, July 25, GNA – Ms. Comfort Dabo, assembly member for Dwaho, in the Ahafo-Ano North, has rallied her fellow women to become more assertive and take centre stage of the political decision-making process in matters affecting their welfare and that of children.

They should defy stereotypes and fight for elective positions, which they qualified to hold – from the unit committees, through the district assemblies to parliament, she said.

Making the call through the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the heels of the celebration the Chief of Staff, Madam Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, by the Young African Women Congress as the “Model African Woman of the Year 2019”, she said the achievement, was something that should inspire every Ghanaian woman to overcome all odds to live their dream.

She drew attention to the need to speed up the passage of the “Affirmative Action Bill” and said doing so was vital to drive the country’s sustainable development.

The bill, which has suffered a number of setbacks for about 10 years now, is supposed to significantly help to increase the participation of women in decision making.

It provides for a 40 per cent representation and participation of women in governance, public positions of power and decision making.

The bill also proposes that anyone who insults a woman just because she is vying for public office should be liable for prosecution.

Ms. Dabo said its passage into law would empower women and therefore the delay should end.

The assembly woman congratulated Madam Frema Osei-Opare for her selection as the “Model African Woman of the Year” and was glowing in her praise of the Chief of Staff for her great leadership and contribution to efforts at making the society a better place for everybody.

She added that Ghanaians were proud of her and would continue to celebrate and honour her for the selfless leadership and immense contribution to the development of the nation.

