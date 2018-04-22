By Samuel Akumatey, GNAHohoe (V/R), April 22, GNA - Mr Kofi Makafui Woanya, the immediate past Volta Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been elected the Regional Chairman of the Party. He polled 296 out of 500 votes to beat three other contestants. Earlier, Mr Ken Anku, a Lawyer, vying for the chairmanship pulled out of the race. Mr Kofi Boateng, an aspirant for the chair

Hohoe (V/R), April 22, GNA - Mr Kofi Makafui Woanya, the immediate past Volta Regional Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has been elected the Regional Chairman of the Party.

He polled 296 out of 500 votes to beat three other contestants.

Earlier, Mr Ken Anku, a Lawyer, vying for the chairmanship pulled out of the race.

Mr Kofi Boateng, an aspirant for the chairmanship position who was disqualified by the vetting committee, dragged the Party to court days to the election.

Though a court injunction was secured, the Party said it had not been served.

Officials of the Electoral Commission packed out of the election ground in view of the court injunction but returned after an hour to conduct the polls.

Voting begun at 1530 hours and ended at about 1930 hours.

Mr Kofi Adjei Ntim was elected First Vice Chairman with 286 votes, and Mr Joseph Homenya, an incumbent, was retained Party Secretary by 265 delegates.

Mr Emmanuel Korsi Bodja, and ICT Expert, was elected Regional Organiser with 301 votes.

Madam Afia Agyagbo was elected Women’s Organiser with 257 votes, whiles her closest contender secured 227, and Mr Joseph Denteh won the position of Treasurer with 372 votes.

Mr Charles Agbontor, Chairman of the Regional Election Committee, swore the elected executives into office.

Madam Esther Edjeani, Immediate Past Chairperson, entreated all to live in unity and work towards strengthening the Party.

Mr Woanya expressed gratitude to the delegates for the honour and promised to help secure victory for the Party in 2020.

