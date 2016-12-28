The Western Regional House of Chiefs has expressed its readiness to assist the President-Elect of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to fight corruption, when he assumes the reins of governance on January 7, 2017

By Ken Sackey, GNA

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA - The Western Regional House of Chiefs has expressed its readiness to assist the President-Elect of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, to fight corruption, when he assumes the reins of governance on January 7, 2017.

Ogyeahorhuor Kwaku Gyebi II, the President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, who is also the Chief of the Sefwi Anhwiaso Traditional Area, stated: “Corruption is the cancer that is destroying our motto, ‘Freedom and Justice’, and tearing the fabric of our nationhood apart.”

Ogyeahorhuor Gyebi, said this, on Tuesday, when Akufo-Addo, in the company of Vice President-elect Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and some party stalwarts, paid a call on the Western Regional House of Chiefs to show appreciation to the chiefs and people for the massive show of support given him and the Party at the recent December 7, polls.

“You can count on the Chiefs of this Region to support you in the effort to weed out or minismise corruption,” he told Nana Akufo-Addo and his team Ogyeahorhuor Gyebi stated that the worst form of corruption was bureaucratic and judicial corruption.

He explained: “It shreds our faith in the institutions of state. Our nationhood is challenged by all faces of corruption, which goes against every grain of our traditional values.

“As Chiefs, we are also aware that it is leadership that moulds morality and values. This explains the analogy: ‘when a fish is rotten its starts from the head’.

“For any CEO of an organisation there is a saying – ‘The buck stops on my desk’”.

The President of the Regional House of Chiefs commended Nana Akufo-Addo’s statements made at his encounter with the Private Enterprise Federation on Wednesday, December 21, which stated that: “Those who seek to be in my government to make money are going to be disappointed. They will make money in the private sector, not in the public sector.”

This statement, according to Ogyeahorhuor Kwaku Gyebi II, was proof of Nana Akufo-Addo’s determination to fighting corruption.

He expressed confidence that the President-Elect, in the fight against corruption, saying, “You will put in place, as soon as you come into office, a high level Implementation Committee for the National Anti-Corruption Plan.”

Ogyeahorhuor Gyebi noted that Ghanaians had taken their time over the years to know and understand Nana Akufo-Addo, adding that, the result of this year’s election was a vote of confidence in his leadership abilities.

“In spite of the vile propaganda to malign your person, Ghanaians know you in the political field,” he said. “You have consistently stood for the freedom and democratisation of Ghana.”

He paid tribute to Nana Akufo Addo: “You were the General Secretary for the People’s Movement for Freedom and Justice (PMFJ). You were part of the Alliance For Change (AFC).

“In your professional capacity, you have had the courage to defend the media on the question of freedom. It is thought provoking that it is the media freedom that was also used to castigate and denigrate your person and subvert your character.”

Ogyeahorhuor Gyebi said: “As a part of the Kufuor administration, you served with

unquestionable integrity and humility. Your 2012 Election petition and the acceptance of the verdict revealed your respect for this nation and her institutions, and your attachment to peace.

“Over time, your actions have contributed immensely to the growth and progress of our nation. You have consistently demonstrated an unusual commitment to Ghana, which we believe is bringing you into office as our First Gentleman, by God’s grace and the will of the people, on 7th January, 2017.”

GNA