By Regina Benneh, GNA Sunyani, Jan 28, GNA - The Odomase Youth Association has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint an indigene from Odumase as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sunyani West. Kwame Anokye Frimpong , the Public Relations Officer of the Association who read a statement a news conference signed Mr Mark Adu Gyamfi, President of the Association argued tha

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, Jan 28, GNA - The Odomase Youth Association has appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to appoint an indigene from Odumase as the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sunyani West.

Kwame Anokye Frimpong , the Public Relations Officer of the Association who read a statement a news conference signed Mr Mark Adu Gyamfi, President of the Association argued that an appointment of a DCE from the place could promote its rapid socio-economic growth and development as a district capital.

He said an indigene of the area would be able to identify the development lapses of the area than ‘alien’ DCEs adding that no indigene had been given the opportunity to be DCE since the creation of the District in 2008.

The statement said the district lacked infrastructural development such as a district administration block, hospital, a police station, a court, a National health insurance Scheme office and a fire service station, and it was only fair for the President to appoint somebody who was familiar with their challenges.

It said apart from the DCE, no Member of Parliament had come from Odumase since 1992 adding, ”so now is time to give the DCE position to us as the people from here are equally dedicated, committed and hardworking members of the NPP who can do the job” .

The statement noted that the situation had made the capital “a white elephant” as compared to other District capitals like Duayaw-Nkwanta in the Tano North and Nsawkaw in Tain which were inaugurated on the same day as Sunyani West.

It congratulated President Akufo-Addo and Mr Ignatius Baffour Awuah on their election and swearing- in as the President of the fourth republic and MP for Sunyani West respectively.

GNA