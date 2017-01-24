By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA Accra, Jan. 24, GNA - Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Ministerial-nominee for Educatioon, has said education of children should be holistic that would inculcate moral values such as integrity, professionalism and ethical values, instead of just teaching them how to pass examinations. He said education should not be a book-long and straight jacket approach but there s

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, Jan. 24, GNA - Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the Ministerial-nominee for Educatioon, has said education of children should be holistic that would inculcate moral values such as integrity, professionalism and ethical values, instead of just teaching them how to pass examinations.

He said education should not be a book-long and straight jacket approach but there should be conscious efforts to inculcate in children moral values that would shape them to become complete and responsible citizens.

Mr. Opoku-Prempeh, who is also the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South in the Ashanti Region, was addressing a question regarding frequent examination leakages and malpractices that had bedevilled the country’s education system, on Tuesday, when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament.

The nominee believed that teachers were fulcrum around which quality education could be realised and, therefore, assured that the Government would provide them with the necessary incentives and motivation packages to deliver.

He stated that gender parity was crucial in ensuring females achieve higher heights in education, therefore, government would avoid any gender discriminatory policies, but rather encourage mentorship for female students, especially those at the tertiary level to achieve their aspirations in life.

Dr. Opoku-Prempeh, a medical practitioner, said the Government would expand the School Feeding Programme and ensure prompt payment of caterers so that they could provide nutritious meals to the beneficiaries.

‘‘The School Feeding Programme should not be a political-game because it’s a tool for increasing school enrolment and retention therefore our party will respect contracts and rule of law by paying caterers engaged timeously, ’he stated.

The Ministerial-nominee believed that the School Placement System should be more transparent and place candidates who got the required raw scores in their preferred Senior High Schools (SHS).

However, he said, there should be a model SHS in each district in the country so that the underprivileged candidates could have access to quality education irrespective of their location.

Responding to measures the Government would institute in mainstreaming technical and vocational education, Dr. Opoku-Prempeh said the Government would support various technical and vocational educational institutions in the country with capital and logistics so that they would produce the required human resource that would fit into the job market and perform to the expectations of their employers.

Addressing the issue of religious intolerance as concerns raised by some Muslim Communities in the country, the nominee stated that Ghana was a sovereign nation that believed in religious freedom, therefore, the Government would not condoned in any religious intolerance, saying, ‘‘We are one people therefore we must respect each other’s religious belief’’.

GNA