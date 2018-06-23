By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA Wa, June 23, GNA – Voting to pick new officers to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Wa Central Constituency had been smooth and peaceful. Delegates were seen calmly waiting and taking turns to cast their ballot at the Wa Senior High Technical School. Alhaji Rashid Pelpuo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Mushaibu Muhammed-Alfa,

By Abubakari Ibrahim Wangara, GNA



Wa, June 23, GNA – Voting to pick new officers to lead the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Wa Central Constituency had been smooth and peaceful.

Delegates were seen calmly waiting and taking turns to cast their ballot at the Wa Senior High Technical School.

Alhaji Rashid Pelpuo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Dr. Mushaibu Muhammed-Alfa, former Upper west Regional Minister, and Mr. Mahmud Khalid, former Ambassador to Mali, were among party stalwarts present.

Incumbent Chairman, Alhaji Seidu Jamatutu, urged all to respect the outcome of the polls.

He said it was an internal exercise and the expectation was that the party would come out stronger.

Positions contested for included the Constituency Chairman, Deputy Chairman, Secretary, Deputy Secretary, Organizer, Deputy Organizer, Treasurer and Deputy Treasurer.

The rest were Communications Officer, Deputy Communication Officer, Women Organizer, Deputy Women Organizer, Youth Organizer, Deputy Youth Organizer and Zongo Caucus.

Alhaji Pelpou said all the aspirants were his candidates and pledged to work with everybody elected by the delegates.

He debunked claims that he was supporting some particular candidates and had shared monies ahead of the voting.

GNA