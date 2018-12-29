news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - Voting to elect a candidate to represent the party in the January 31 by-election has started.

A total of 718 electorates from six electoral areas are voting to choose one person from the five candidates contesting for the slot.

The person when successful would re-place the late Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the Member of Parliament Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region who died on Wednesday, November 21.

Mr Rashid Nantongma, District Electoral Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that to facilitate the process, three voting centres had been designated.

The contestants are; Madam Lydia Alhassan, Madam Victoria Esinam Ansah Offei, Madam Yaa Aboagye, Mr Samuel Amankwah, and Mr Ato Williams.

He said the process had been smooth so far and that before the voting, the EC officer worked with the party to categorise the electorate from the polling centres.

The Electoral Commission (EC) would open and receive the nominations for the by-election on Thursday, January 10 to Saturday, January 12, 2019.

This would take place at the EC's Office in the Ayawaso District from 0900 hours to 1200 hours and 1400 hours and 1700 hours.

