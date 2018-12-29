news, story, article

By Yaw Ansah, GNA



Accra, Dec. 29, GNA - Voting at Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency to elect a candidate to represent the New Patriotic Party (NPP) party in the January 31 by-election commenced at 1100 hours in Accra.

The contestants are; Madam Lydia Alhassan, Madam Victoria Esinam Ansah Offei, Madam Yaa Aboagye, Mr Samuel Amankwah; and Mr Ato Williams.

Mr Rashid Nantongma, District Electoral Officer told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that a total of 718 electorates from six electoral centres were expected to vote to choose one person from the five candidates to contest for the slot.

He said to facilitate the smooth running of the process three voting centres had been designated.

The person who will emerge victorious will contest with others from opposition political Parties to re-place the late Mr Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, the Member of Parliament Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency in the Greater Accra Region who died on Wednesday, November 21.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will open and receive the nominations for the by-election on Thursday, January 10 to Saturday, January 12, 2019.

This will take place at the EC's Office in the Ayawaso District from 0900 hours to 1200 hours and 1400 hours and 1700 hours.

