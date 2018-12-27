news, story, article

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie/Christopher Tetteh, GNA



Wamahinso(B/A), Dec. 27, GNA - Voting in the referendum on the creation of the Ahafo Region has been smooth and peaceful.

Long queues were formed even before the official start of voting at 0700 hours.

The atmosphere looked relaxed with the tension and anxiety that often characterize elections in the country, completely absent.

At the four polling centres in Wamahinso, 250 voters out of the combined total of 1,766 had cast their ballot one hour into the exercise.

At the DA Basic School, the Presiding Officer, Mr. Joshua Antwi-Agyei, said but for the slowness of the biometric verification device there, all was going well.

Nana Agyei Twum II, the chief of the town, voted at the CMB polling centre at exactly 0815 hours.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after casting his ballot, he expressed confidence about a successful referendum

GNA