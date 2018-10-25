By Kingsley Mamore, GNA Dambai (VR), 0ct. 25, GNA- Exhibition of voters register has started in the Krachi East Municipality of the Volta Region with a low turnout. Exhibition centres opened around 0700 hours, but recorded poor patronage on the first day. Only 37 voters checked their details at 10 exhibition centres between 1000 hours and 1330 hours when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited. M

Mr Kafui Klutse, Krachi East Municipal Director of the Electoral Commission said the low turnout was normal with such exercises and optimistic the numbers would increase in days.

The six-day exercise is taking place in the four proposed regions to be created- Western North, Oti, Savannah and Brong East regions.

The EC said the exhibition was in pursuant of “Public Electoral Regulations 2016 (I.91,23 2 (a) (b)) that mandates the Commission to display the voters register for public inspections”.

Both the 2018 Provisional Voters Register and the 2016 Voters Register were placed at the exhibition centres for prospective voters to verify their details as captured and make requests for amendments or insertions, where necessary.

Exceptional or exclusions list and multiple registration lists were also displayed at centres visited by GNA.

